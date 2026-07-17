Chief Financial Officer

Maison Solutions Inc.

Serving as chief financial officer of Maison Solutions Inc., Alexandria Marie Lopez brings 24 years of industry experience to her leadership role. She has been with the fast-growing specialty Asian food and merchandise retailer for five years. Previously, Lopez served as vice president and chief financial officer of J&C International Group LLC. She possesses extensive professional expertise, with more than 10 years of specialized experience spanning finance, accounting, business management and human resources. A proud American veteran, Lopez earned her degree from the University of Phoenix. Outside of her corporate responsibilities, she is a member of the Professional Women’s Federation of Southern California and remains actively dedicated to a variety of charitable causes, including the American Cancer Society.

