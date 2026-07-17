Chief Operating Officer

Comuneo

Holding elite CMCA and AMS industry governance designations, Alyson Millon is the chief operating officer at Comuneo. Leveraging this record of success, she commands comprehensive community association management operations while scaling corporate infrastructure across dynamic multi-state real estate markets. This expertise extends to regional market expansion, where Millon orchestrated the successful operational launch of a new Texas corporate division while simultaneously widening her California asset portfolio footprint into Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. This leadership trajectory supports her active industry contribution footprint, where she serves on the local planning and educational committees for the Community Associations Institute. She sustains this momentum by implementing streamlined manager training systems to optimize board relationships and ensure total regulatory compliance across all managed properties. Millon’s targeted operational administration across 13 consecutive years with the organization has successfully driven high-retention client management transitions across the entire Southwestern United States region.

