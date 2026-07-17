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Amir Mansouri

A portrait of Amir Mansouri

CEO & Co-Founder
SprintRay Inc.

Amir Mansouri, PhD, is the CEO and co-founder of SprintRay Inc., a multi-national dental equipment company he co-founded in 2014 after pursuing a technology commercialization program at USC Marshall School of Business. Holding both a master’s degree and PhD in additive manufacturing, he brings a unique blend of scientific expertise and entrepreneurial vision to his role. Under Dr. Mansouri’s direction, SprintRay has grown from a proof-of-concept business plan into a market leader committed to expanding access to world-class dental care. He is responsible for planning and strategizing SprintRay’s product and commercial development growth. He serves on the Innovation Advisory Board at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and the Board of Advisors at High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine, reflecting his broader commitment to advancing the dental industry.

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