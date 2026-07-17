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Andrew Panay

A portrait of Andrew Panay

Founder & CEO
Panay Films

Founder and chief executive officer of Panay Films, Andrew Panay orchestrates high-end cinematic marketing assets and multi-million-dollar feature film productions across Los Angeles. Leveraging this record of success, he coordinates strategic creative ideation and commercial execution for major corporate accounts, generating more than $800 million in global box office revenue throughout his career. This expertise extends to large-scale promotional advertising campaigns where Panay directed over 100 pieces of above-the-line creative for T-Mobile and engineered the 2026 Super Bowl commercial push for Microsoft Copilot. This leadership trajectory supports his advanced multimedia entertainment investments, which include launching CYPRUS to pioneer generative artificial intelligence production workflows for independent filmmakers. He sustains this momentum by employing local creative professionals and producing prominent feature slates like the award-nominated film Swiped for global streaming platforms. Panay’s commercial production model successfully generated 45 distinct television advertisements for Microsoft within a single 12-month window.

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