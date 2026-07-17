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Andrew T. Kirsh

A portrait of Andrew Kirsh

Co-Founder & Co-Chairman
Sklar Kirsh LLP

Co-founder and co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, Andrew T. Kirsh guides long-term commercial growth strategies and client-first cultures for the mid-sized legal firm. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrates sophisticated transactional closures spanning multi-family acquisitions, joint ventures, syndications and recapitalizations for institutional private equity sponsors. This expertise extends to regional portfolio stabilization initiatives where he counsels real estate developers and lenders navigating changing market conditions and interest rate environments across Los Angeles County. This leadership trajectory supports Kirsh’s prominent industry thought leadership, which includes hosting the weekly podcast Real Talk: Real Estate Discussions to analyze emerging macroeconomic property trends. He sustains this momentum by serving on the board of the YPO Real Estate Network and driving regional civic engagement through the Jewish Federation Real Estate Cabinet. His dedicated commercial oversight has driven complex legal representation and advisory execution spanning his long tenure of industry excellence.

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