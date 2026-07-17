Senior Counsel

The Recording Academy

Anika Khan is the senior counsel at The Recording Academy. Leveraging this record of success, she capitalizes on her elite training at Harvard Law School and prior transactional execution at Skadden Arps to advance global legal affairs for the preeminent music institution. This expertise extends to high-stakes entertainment production sectors where she directly negotiates multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals and talent agreements across flagship broadcast properties, including the GRAMMY Awards and Live Red Carpet coverage. This leadership trajectory supports Khan’s corporate advisory footprint, which includes structuring high-value television specials and expanding brand programming across major metropolitan markets. She sustains this momentum by dedicating significant pro bono advocacy to regional nonprofits and coordinating specialized industry assistance programs through her active service with the MusiCares charitable affiliate. Her dedicated legal oversight ensures seamless commercial operations and risk management across three consecutive GRAMMY seasons.

