Co-Founder & CEO

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)

Spearheading a large-scale wildfire recovery effort that served 27,000 community members, Ann Lee is the co-founder and CEO at CORE. Leveraging this record of success, she oversees nearly 300 global humanitarian staff members across five continents to execute emergency response and disaster preparedness operations. This expertise extends to urban planning and infrastructure development sectors, where she previously led targeted urban humanitarian response frameworks for the United Nations World Humanitarian Summit. This leadership trajectory supports Lee’s extensive thought leadership presence, which includes presenting at the Clinton Global Initiative and receiving the prestigious 2025 A1 Award for Social Impact from Gold House. She sustains this momentum by expanding long-term disaster preparedness networks and mobilizing rapid relief operations to combat severe flooding events throughout the United States. Her dedicated strategic administration successfully orchestrated the distribution of 44,000 vital resources and $3 million in direct cash assistance to crisis-affected regional populations.

