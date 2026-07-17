Chief Financial Officer

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

Recognized as a premier career public servant driving fiscal stability, Ann M. Santilli is the chief financial officer at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Leveraging this record of success, she directly oversees the nation’s largest municipal utility financial services office encompassing complex accounting, internal auditing and corporate risk control operations. This expertise extends to large-scale technological modernization where Santilli spearheaded the comprehensive organizational rollout of the Workday Human Capital Management enterprise resource platform. She sustains this momentum by implementing proactive risk mitigation frameworks, establishing a specialized Wildfire Self-Insurance Trust Fund to capture significant merchant supplier discounts. This leadership trajectory supports long-term infrastructure resilience while continuously maintaining highly competitive utility customer rates throughout Los Angeles County by drawing on over 30 years of accounting experience. Santilli finalizes her unprecedented budgetary oversight by securing official board approval for a record-breaking $9.4 billion in combined water and power net appropriations.