Advertisement

Anne-Margot Rodde

A portrait of Anne-Margot Rodde

Founder & CEO
Creators Corp.

Founder and CEO of Creators Corp. Anne-Margot Rodde commands the award-winning user-generated gaming studio at the intersection of digital entertainment and the creator economy. Leveraging this record of success, she deploys over 15 years of industry experience directing high-profile initiatives for premium brands including Microsoft Xbox and PlayStation. This expertise extends to early interactive market entry through the creative experiential agency WePlay where Rodde executed multi-platform developments for EA, Riot Games and Epic Games. She sustains this momentum by scaling immersive environments across Meta Horizon and Fortnite Creative to capture extensive digital engagement thresholds among modern consumers. This leadership trajectory supports the regional development of sustainable ecosystems for young developers, highlighted by her 2025 sessions at Los Angeles tech events, including SEG3 and IGN’s Women in Gaming. Rodde secures top-tier market distinction as an Inc. 2025 Female Founders 500 honoree whose studio titles have amassed over 665 million minutes of play.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement