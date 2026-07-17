Founder & CEO

Creators Corp.

Founder and CEO of Creators Corp. Anne-Margot Rodde commands the award-winning user-generated gaming studio at the intersection of digital entertainment and the creator economy. Leveraging this record of success, she deploys over 15 years of industry experience directing high-profile initiatives for premium brands including Microsoft Xbox and PlayStation. This expertise extends to early interactive market entry through the creative experiential agency WePlay where Rodde executed multi-platform developments for EA, Riot Games and Epic Games. She sustains this momentum by scaling immersive environments across Meta Horizon and Fortnite Creative to capture extensive digital engagement thresholds among modern consumers. This leadership trajectory supports the regional development of sustainable ecosystems for young developers, highlighted by her 2025 sessions at Los Angeles tech events, including SEG3 and IGN’s Women in Gaming. Rodde secures top-tier market distinction as an Inc. 2025 Female Founders 500 honoree whose studio titles have amassed over 665 million minutes of play.