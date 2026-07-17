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Annette Valle Clifford

A portrait of Annette Valle Clifford

Founder & CEO
Social Kapture

Annette Valle Clifford is the founder & CEO at Social Kapture, a premier digital marketing agency specialized in multifamily real estate brands. Leveraging this record of success, she directs data-driven social media strategies, influencer-led campaigns and localized short-form video programs for massive property management firms nationwide. This expertise extends to optimizing a proprietary performance reporting dashboard to provide corporate clients with real-time return on investment visibility. Clifford sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of competitive marketing industry experience to foster an inclusive culture and deploy progressive executive sabbatical benefits. This leadership trajectory supports her Southern California civic commitments, which include volunteering with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s NextGen Program and supporting Verbum Dei Jesuit High School. She drives continuous enterprise development and revenue growth across Los Angeles County over her nine-year tenure at the firm. Clifford expanded the niche digital agency to command nationwide operations staffed by 37 high-performing corporate professionals.

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