Advertisement

Anuj Bhalla

A portrait of Anuj Bhalla

Founder & CEO
serviceMob

Securing $4.3 million in institutional funding from Future Communities Capital and Mucker Capital to accelerate market expansion, Anuj Bhalla is the founder and CEO at serviceMob. Leveraging this record of success, he spearheaded the commercial launch of the AI-powered Answer Engine platform to serve as a comprehensive system of record for service performance intelligence. This expertise extends to modernizing complex customer service operations, implementing data-driven performance frameworks and aligning frontline performance metrics with executive business objectives. Bhalla sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 25 years of analytics and global enterprise consulting experience to scale go-to-market execution across Los Angeles County. This leadership trajectory supports his continuous dedication to the regional technology ecosystem, providing structured mentorship and strategic guidance to early-stage startup founders. He solidified his prominent industry standing by serving as chairman of the board and earning designation from MIT as one of the Top 25 MIT startup founders over his seven-year executive tenure.

More from Business

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Law

Building the Legal Framework for LA28

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

Hydroponics Takes Root in Southern California

Human hand reaching out for android hand

Human Resources

Driving AI Adoption: Upskilling Strategies That Reduce Employee Resistance

Arthur Lih in the "Hall of Saves" – each photo represents a life saved with anti-choking device Life Vac.

Healthcare & Science

From Garage Prototype to 6,000 Saves: How Entrepreneur Arthur Lih Built LifeVac

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

The Latest Deals

Advertisement