Founder & CEO

serviceMob

Securing $4.3 million in institutional funding from Future Communities Capital and Mucker Capital to accelerate market expansion, Anuj Bhalla is the founder and CEO at serviceMob. Leveraging this record of success, he spearheaded the commercial launch of the AI-powered Answer Engine platform to serve as a comprehensive system of record for service performance intelligence. This expertise extends to modernizing complex customer service operations, implementing data-driven performance frameworks and aligning frontline performance metrics with executive business objectives. Bhalla sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 25 years of analytics and global enterprise consulting experience to scale go-to-market execution across Los Angeles County. This leadership trajectory supports his continuous dedication to the regional technology ecosystem, providing structured mentorship and strategic guidance to early-stage startup founders. He solidified his prominent industry standing by serving as chairman of the board and earning designation from MIT as one of the Top 25 MIT startup founders over his seven-year executive tenure.