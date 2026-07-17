Founder, Creative Director

Gold Sky Productions

Recognized as an award-winning event producer for major properties like Variety’s Power of Women, April Luca is the founder and creative director at Gold Sky Productions. Leveraging this record of success, she orchestrates culturally relevant experiential campaigns and immersive multisensory storytelling environments for top-tier entertainment studios. This expertise extends to luxury lifestyle and hospitality curation, where she transforms high-end corporate venues like Proper Hotels into premium consumer engagement spaces. This leadership trajectory supports Luca’s extensive entertainment alliance network, which includes executing high-profile promotional activations alongside premier global streaming brands like Netflix and Disney. She sustains this momentum by providing bespoke aesthetic consultation, experiential brand strategy and direct production management for major multi-day promotional showcases at the Sundance Film Festival. Her creative enterprise direction across 10 consecutive years with the organization has successfully delivered high-profile global brand campaigns spanning 16 years of dedicated industry execution.

