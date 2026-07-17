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Ara Jon Baghdasarian

A portrait of Ara Jon Baghdasarian

Southern California Medical Center

Chief Executive Officer

President or CEO: Small-Midsize Company

Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Medical Center Dr. Ara Jon Baghdasarian directs clinical performance, multi-site operational discipline and mission-driven expansion across Los Angeles County. Leveraging this record of success, he engineered a decisive organizational turnaround by deploying targeted institutional restructuring, staffing alignment and rigid performance oversight. This expertise extends to launching and scaling comprehensive urgent care service lines to expand medical access throughout underserved populations in El Monte and Pico Rivera. Baghdasarian sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 16 years of healthcare sector experience to author prominent policy examinations focusing on Medicaid sustainability. This leadership trajectory supports his international health equity advocacy, which includes serving on the board (andas former Chair) of The Ida Lee Project, which provides free reproductive health screenings and cervical and breast cancer care. He established an unprecedented safety culture during his four-year tenure by driving the patient satisfaction score to 93% and reducing workers’ compensation exposure.

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