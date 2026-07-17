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Arash Shamsian

A portrait of Arash Shamsian

Chief Executive Officer
Golden Gate Hospice Care

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Gate Hospice Care Arash Shamsian, MD, MHA commands innovative, equity-driven models of supportive end-of-life medical care. He pioneered advanced healthcare interventions that integrate end-of-life doulas into traditional clinical frameworks to assist unrepresented or socially isolated individuals across Los Angeles County. This expertise extends to institutional clinical education where Shamsian collaborates directly with attending hospital physicians and medical residents to standardize ethical decision-making transitions. He sustains this momentum by driving culturally responsive healthcare initiatives alongside the AIDS Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association and various regional LGBTQ+ advocacy networks. This leadership trajectory supports expanded community medical access while fostering long-term programmatic continuity through his dedicated board governance for Fundacion Vivir En Plenitud. Shamsian finalizes these comprehensive regional healthcare operations by expanding the interdisciplinary medical workforce to drive scalable clinical governance throughout his four years of continuous executive organizational tenure.

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