AECOM

General Counsel - Americas

In-House Counsel: Large Company

General Counsel - Americas of AECOM Armond Arthur Tatevossian manages comprehensive enterprise legal strategy and risk operations across global infrastructure portfolios. He guides a high-performing team of more than 60 professionals across the United States, Canada and Latin America. This expertise extends to large-scale commercial engineering and construction frameworks where he previously spent eight years taking on increasing responsibility at Parsons Corporation. Tatevossian sustains this momentum by championing extensive localized workforce talent pipelines, regularly providing straightforward career development transition advice as an active volunteer veteran mentor for American Corporate Partners. This leadership trajectory supports advanced digital legal solutions, including the ground-up internal deployment of proprietary artificial intelligence tools to accelerate complex contract reviews and predictive compliance tracking workflows. He secured top-tier regional market positioning by leading all critical corporate legal negotiations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games as the Official Venue Infrastructure Partner.