Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Muse Capital

Assia Grazioli-Venier, co-founder and managing partner of Muse Capital, is one of the most influential early-stage strategists in women’s health and sports, with 20 years of industry experience. She co-founded Muse Capital, an early-stage venture fund with 50+ portfolio companies, and its sports advisory arm Muse Sport, investing in properties redefining fan engagement and scale. Grazioli-Venier was an early backer of the Washington Spirit and played a key role in Michele Kang’s acquisition, which was named Sports Business Journal’s “Deal of the Year.” She chairs the board of the new Women’s Pro Baseball League and led Muse Sport’s majority acquisition of SailGP Italia. Earlier, she helped scale Spotify globally and served as the first woman and youngest board member of Juventus FC. Grazioli-Venier holds degrees from Barnard College and London Business School and serves on the boards of Eli Health, Innovit and Sports Innovation Lab.

