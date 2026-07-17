Advertisement

Assia Grazioli-Venier

A portrait of Assia Grazioli-Venier

Co-Founder & Managing Partner
Muse Capital

Assia Grazioli-Venier, co-founder and managing partner of Muse Capital, is one of the most influential early-stage strategists in women’s health and sports, with 20 years of industry experience. She co-founded Muse Capital, an early-stage venture fund with 50+ portfolio companies, and its sports advisory arm Muse Sport, investing in properties redefining fan engagement and scale. Grazioli-Venier was an early backer of the Washington Spirit and played a key role in Michele Kang’s acquisition, which was named Sports Business Journal’s “Deal of the Year.” She chairs the board of the new Women’s Pro Baseball League and led Muse Sport’s majority acquisition of SailGP Italia. Earlier, she helped scale Spotify globally and served as the first woman and youngest board member of Juventus FC. Grazioli-Venier holds degrees from Barnard College and London Business School and serves on the boards of Eli Health, Innovit and Sports Innovation Lab.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement