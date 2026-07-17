In-House Counsel

Million Dollar Baby Co.

Banna Girmay is the in-house counsel at Million Dollar Baby Co., where she directs all global legal, compliance and enterprise risk management functions. Leveraging this record of success, she built the company’s legal infrastructure from the ground up to transform the department into an embedded strategic business partner. This expertise extends to Girmay’s past five-year tenure at Goldman Sachs where she served as vice president of securities compliance advising international executives on complex regulatory obligations. She sustains this momentum by operationalizing standardized commercial contract tracking systems and drafting internal artificial intelligence governance frameworks. This leadership trajectory supports her proactive data privacy strategy, which includes mapping multi-party data flows and deploying a comprehensive consent management platform to ensure strict California Consumer Privacy Act compliance. Girmay scales internal risk fluency by delivering targeted company-wide regulatory compliance workshops across supply chain and product design teams.

