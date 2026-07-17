The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, LLC

CEO, Chairman & Founder

Founder

Generating more than $190 million in annual commercial revenue, Bill Johnson is the CEO, chairman and founder at The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, LLC. Leveraging this record of success, he expanded the firm to over 930 employees and raised $800 million in independent capital during a strategic mid-career film production tenure. This expertise extends to specialized risk advisory sectors where he accelerated market share gains across employee benefits branches and refined the Aura Risk Management platform. This leadership trajectory supports Johnson’s outside governance commitments, which include key board positions for the Enlightenment Network and the Chapel of Sacred Mirrors. He sustains this momentum by embedding personal meditation principles into workplace corporate culture and coordinating localized community outreach through Liberty Cares, Inc. His 39 years of dedicated industry excellence culminated in his formal national induction into the Insurance Business America Hall of Fame.