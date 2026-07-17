VP, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Employment Counsel

Prime Healthcare

Vice president, deputy general counsel and chief employment counsel at Prime Healthcare Billie Pierce leads comprehensive employment-related legal functions, OSHA compliance and risk management operations across the national health system. Leveraging this record of success, she capitalizes on her elite training at the UC Berkeley School of Law and prior labor defense execution at Littler Mendelson to advise executives on workforce strategy. This expertise extends to large-scale healthcare transactions where Pierce directed legal integrations for the acquisition of eight Ascension Illinois hospitals and expanded the corporate footprint into Maine. This leadership trajectory supports her unique background in public service, which includes a decade of law enforcement experience as an undercover detective and forensic technician. She sustains this momentum by driving internal professional development workshops and mentoring corporate associates across 54 hospitals serving three million patients annually. Pierce’s strategic legal administration successfully orchestrated the onboarding of over 13,000 employees while generating 1,000 new jobs.