President & CEO

Hanmi Bank

As the first female executive appointed to the position, Bonnie Lee is the president and CEO at Hanmi Bank. Leveraging this record of success, she directs long-term corporate strategy, compliance frameworks and total financial performance for a premier financial institution holding nearly $8 billion in total enterprise assets. This expertise extends to global commercial integration, where Lee orchestrated cross-border economic expansion by establishing the bank’s first international representative office at the International Finance Center Seoul. This leadership trajectory supports her outside governance footprint, which includes an active seat on the board of directors for Synergy for Kingdom. She sustains this momentum by executing specialized management leadership programs to cultivate future community banking professionals while funding educational opportunities for underserved foster youth. Lee’s structured financial stewardship culminated in the distribution of more than $1 million in collegiate aid through the Hanmi Dream Scholarship program.

