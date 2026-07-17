Advertisement

Bonnie Lee

A portrait of Bonnie Lee

President & CEO
Hanmi Bank

As the first female executive appointed to the position, Bonnie Lee is the president and CEO at Hanmi Bank. Leveraging this record of success, she directs long-term corporate strategy, compliance frameworks and total financial performance for a premier financial institution holding nearly $8 billion in total enterprise assets. This expertise extends to global commercial integration, where Lee orchestrated cross-border economic expansion by establishing the bank’s first international representative office at the International Finance Center Seoul. This leadership trajectory supports her outside governance footprint, which includes an active seat on the board of directors for Synergy for Kingdom. She sustains this momentum by executing specialized management leadership programs to cultivate future community banking professionals while funding educational opportunities for underserved foster youth. Lee’s structured financial stewardship culminated in the distribution of more than $1 million in collegiate aid through the Hanmi Dream Scholarship program.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement