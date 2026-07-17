President & Co-Founder

The Beverly Hills Estates

President and Co-Founder of The Beverly Hills Estates Branden Williams commands the design-led boutique real estate brokerage to manage high-touch luxury negotiations and protect elite client privacy. He deploys a hometown advantage and premium local intelligence to guide ultra-high-net-worth individuals through high-stakes transactional decisions carrying generational weight. This expertise extends to top-tier landmark properties across Southern California where Williams stewarded the high-profile sales of 924 Bel Air Road for $94 million and a private Malibu estate for $110 million. He sustains this momentum by driving a concentrated listing portfolio that currently features five distinct nine-figure properties. This leadership trajectory supports vulnerable regional communities through the structured deployment of the new Palisades Estates division to assist families navigating wildfire reconstruction realities. Williams finalizes these exceptional residential milestones by achieving more than $5.2 billion in closed sales volume across 1,310 sides year-to-date.