Advertisement

Branden Williams

A portrait of Branden Williams

President & Co-Founder
The Beverly Hills Estates

President and Co-Founder of The Beverly Hills Estates Branden Williams commands the design-led boutique real estate brokerage to manage high-touch luxury negotiations and protect elite client privacy. He deploys a hometown advantage and premium local intelligence to guide ultra-high-net-worth individuals through high-stakes transactional decisions carrying generational weight. This expertise extends to top-tier landmark properties across Southern California where Williams stewarded the high-profile sales of 924 Bel Air Road for $94 million and a private Malibu estate for $110 million. He sustains this momentum by driving a concentrated listing portfolio that currently features five distinct nine-figure properties. This leadership trajectory supports vulnerable regional communities through the structured deployment of the new Palisades Estates division to assist families navigating wildfire reconstruction realities. Williams finalizes these exceptional residential milestones by achieving more than $5.2 billion in closed sales volume across 1,310 sides year-to-date.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement