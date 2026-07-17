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Brandon Schantz

A portrait of Brandon Schantz

General Counsel
Loop Global Inc.

General Counsel at Loop Global Inc. Brandon Schantz leads global legal operations and commercial compliance strategies for the venture-backed multinational electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider. Leveraging this record of success, he optimized institutional resources by migrating complex commercial transactions in-house and establishing streamlined corporate litigation protocols. This expertise extends to cross-border corporate development where Schantz co-leads all mergers and acquisitions activity alongside the chief executive officer to navigate international regulatory frameworks. He sustains this momentum by driving executive governance across external civic and industry structures, serving as director on the Loop Global MEA Holdings LTD Board of Directors and vice president for the University Club of San Francisco. This leadership trajectory supports the rapid scalability of the multinational enterprise across the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Europe. Schantz secures definitive operational efficiency for the global entity by reducing outside legal expenditure by over $1 million during his initial 12 months.

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