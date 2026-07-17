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Brett Abbey

A portrait of Brett Abbey

Chief Financial Officer
realtime

Brett Abbey is the chief financial officer at realtime where he directs corporate finance, systems and operational scaling within the wireless telecommunications sector. Leveraging this record of success, he automated his initial financial workflows within six months and instituted aggressive complex costing strategies. This expertise extends to deploying a comprehensive corporate accounting infrastructure overhaul designed to maximize strict cash flow management during his four-year tenure. Abbey sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 13 years of financial industry experience to eliminate organizational complexity and accelerate enterprise expansion. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, which include dedicating time as a local youth softball coach and public school board member. He commands external influence through a strategic board affiliation with the Los Angeles Advisory Board for the CFO Leadership Council. Ultimately, he proved his operational precision during successive corporate reviews by dropping total enterprise audit findings from 160 down to one.

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