Monarch Landscape Companies

Founder & CEO

Founder

Founder & CEO of Monarch Landscape Companies Brian Helgoe leads large-scale service operations and national commercial landscaping strategies. Leveraging this record of success, he scales corporate revenue and regional expansion initiatives through the strategic acquisition and integration of multiple regional enterprises across Southern California. This expertise extends to his early professional background at McKinsey & Company where he directed operational strategy and enterprise business transformations. Helgoe sustains this momentum by capitalizing on his past senior executive tenure as senior vice president at Valley Crest Landscape Companies to optimize modern construction and maintenance frameworks. This leadership trajectory supports his advanced strategic training, holding an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to drive sustainable urban development models. He expanded public utility footprints by partnering with municipal agencies to achieve aggressive water conservation goals and navigate evolving environmental regulations across the region.