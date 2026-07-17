Chief Financial Officer

Kartoon Studios, Inc.

Chief financial officer at Kartoon Studios Incorporated Brian Parisi directs comprehensive corporate financial turnarounds and operational efficiency strategies from his Beverly Hills executive headquarters. Leveraging this record of success, he implements advanced machine learning systems across production workflows to streamline repetitive administrative tasks and empower long-term creative development pipelines. This expertise extends to innovative presentation frameworks where Parisi orchestrated an interactive artificial intelligence earnings broadcast featuring legendary animated properties to optimize media production costs. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent accounting governance footprint, which includes an active seat on the board of directors for Financial Executives International. He sustains this momentum by driving local nonprofit engagement and managing critical community resource campaigns as an active board member for the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House Charities. Parisi’s structured cost-containment stewardship successfully generated over $2 million in recurring annual operational efficiencies across the entire global entertainment enterprise.

