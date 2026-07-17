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Bruce Cardenas

A portrait of Bruce Cardenas

Chief People Officer
Legendary Foods

Bruce Cardenas is the chief people officer at Legendary Foods, where he shapes corporate culture, talent strategy and executive leadership development within the expanding health space. Leveraging this record of success, he cultivates a people-centric organization that prioritizes performance and accountability while scaling better-for-you nutrition brand operations. This expertise extends to bridging strategic relationships between wellness founders and creators who are collectively shaping the future of preventative health across Los Angeles County. Cardenas sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 37 years of industry experience, applying core organizational scaling principles modeled during his past executive tenure at Quest Nutrition. This leadership trajectory supports his continuous commitment to regional health equity as a co-founder and active board member for the BioShift Research Foundation. He utilizes his disciplined background as a former United States Marine and current Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer to direct high-performing teams, building on an executive track record that previously drove corporate expansion into nearly 90 countries.

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