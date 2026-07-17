LatiNation Media

COO & President

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Operating Officer and President of LatiNation Media Bruno Ulloa commands global operational discipline, content production pipelines and commercial brand execution strategies for the diversified multiplatform entertainment firm. He transformed a legacy two-decade-old broadcast channel into an expansive digital ecosystem spanning streaming, social and original programming. This expertise extends to high-impact transactional networks where he orchestrated strategic content partnerships alongside premium global media syndicators and multi-GRAMMY award-winning talent. Ulloa sustains this momentum by driving local philanthropic engagement, organizing monthly community service initiatives as an active multi-year volunteer leader for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. This leadership trajectory supports culturally fluent media scaling models built specifically to capture millennial and Gen Z consumer market demographics at scale. He finalizes his elite industry distinction as a three-time Imagen Foundation honoree by expanding corporate media distribution to comfortably reach more than 63 million domestic households.