Live Out L!ve

CEO & Founder

Candace Newman is the founder and CEO of Live Out L!ve, a pioneering agency and nonprofit focused on increasing diversity in the live entertainment industry. With over 20 years of experience, she has produced major events for GRAMMY® winner Matt B and comedians Ron G and Barry Brewer, while leading large-scale festivals like Cousinz Festival. Through Live Out L!ve, Newman combines high-profile concert production with workforce development programs that provide underrepresented youth access to careers in live entertainment. The organization has secured major grants from the Sony Music Social Justice Fund and PNC Bank, fueling its mission to build equitable opportunities in Los Angeles and beyond. In 2024, Newman led through wildfire-related challenges, strengthened DEI industry initiatives and continued to expand hands-on training, mentorship and career development through the Live Out L!ve Foundation. She also serves on advisory boards including Reel Mood and Women In Music.

