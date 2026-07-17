Xsolla

Chief Legal Officer

In-House Counsel: Small-Midsize Company

Chief Legal Officer at Xsolla Carla Bedrosian oversees all global legal, regulatory compliance and corporate governance functions to enable enterprise technological innovation across the gaming ecosystem. Leveraging this record of success, she transformed the internal legal department into a proactive strategic asset that directly aligns international expansion with digital commerce product development. This expertise extends to strengthening comprehensive global risk management practices and implementing highly scalable automated operations for the fast-moving technology organization. Bedrosian sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 25 years of legal experience advising multinational corporations and executive teams on high-stakes litigation, regulatory matters and global intellectual property strategy. This leadership trajectory supports her international industry engagement as a prominent legal advisor navigating large-scale enterprise transformations over her two-year executive tenure. Her progressive corporate governance overhauls and strategic contributions culminated in her selection as a finalist in the prestigious Innovative Leaders category at the 2025 Law.com Leadership, Influence and Inclusivity in Law Awards.