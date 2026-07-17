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Carmen Martinez

A portrait of Carmen Martinez

REVOLVE

VP of Human Resources

Head of Human Resources

Vice president of human resources at REVOLVE, Carmen Martinez aligns global organizational performance with scalable workforce acquisition frameworks. Leveraging this record of success, she directs full-scale talent operations spanning critical international corporate centers throughout Los Angeles, Pennsylvania and the Philippines. This expertise extends to executive asset management, where Martinez commands comprehensive corporate portfolios including total rewards structures, employee benefits programs, leadership development pipelines and high-volume recruiting operations. This leadership trajectory supports her specialized workplace culture initiatives designed to cultivate deep collaborative networks across all corporate organizational tiers. She sustains this momentum by driving ongoing internal operational efficiency and engineering agile human capital protocols to preserve long-term enterprise health. Her dedicated corporate administration during an expansive 12-year organizational tenure successfully guided the retail fashion e-commerce giant through critical global macroeconomic disruptions to scale total enterprise operations to over 1,600 active corporate employees and $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

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