AltaMed Health Services Corporation

President & CEO

President or CEO: Large Company

President and CEO at AltaMed Health Services Corporation Cástulo de la Rocha leads the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in California to eliminate multi-ethnic healthcare disparities. Leveraging this record of success, he expanded a single storefront barrio clinic into a massive regional healthcare network encompassing more than 60 clinical sites. This expertise extends to assembling the historic AltaMed Art Collection to champion emerging Chicano artists and displaying the rotating cultural pieces across the entire corporate medical network. De la Rocha sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 49 years of healthcare industry experience to direct compassionate community-focused medical care for vulnerable populations. This leadership trajectory supports his extensive regional civic governance engagements, which include maintaining prominent board seats with The Music Center, the Museum of Latin American Art and the Latino Victory Fund. He demonstrated exceptional enterprise execution over a 49-year executive tenure by spearheading healthcare operations that generated $15.1 billion in total regional economic activity between 2019 and 2024.