Lifelong Learning Administration Corporation

Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer at Lifelong Learning Administration Corporation, Chad Gray directs comprehensive technology services, facilities management, human resources and centralized risk infrastructure. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrates all corporate employee benefits, talent acquisition initiatives and enterprise training programs to build scalable leadership capacity across the organization. This expertise extends to his deep roots in the education sector where he began his professional trajectory as a classroom teacher before advancing into senior administrative leadership roles. Gray sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 29 years of specialized industry experience to cultivate trusting professional relationships and execute shared governance strategies across multiple academic frameworks. This leadership trajectory supports his past operational oversight as the director of early childhood education and director of human resources for the Palmdale School District. He previously expanded his public sector footprint by serving as the interim assistant superintendent of human resources to align municipal personnel operations.