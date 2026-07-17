Advertisement

Chase Pion

A portrait of Chase Pion

Co-Founder & CFO/COO
Bezel Inc.

Co-founder and CFO/COO at Bezel Inc. Chase Pion leads the luxury watch marketplace’s overarching financial strategy, operational logistics and long-term capital discipline frameworks. Leveraging this record of success, he established the enterprise’s original financial architecture by implementing detailed revenue forecasting models, unit economics analyses and real-time margin tracking systems. This expertise extends to cross-functional marketplace optimization sectors where he aligns product engineering and verification operations to enhance resource allocation and elevate gross margins. This leadership trajectory supports Pion’s team-wide governance presence, where he manages structured goal-setting standards and corporate accountability standards for the Los Angeles County-based corporate staff. He sustains this momentum by driving internal financial transparency to cultivate transactional trust among active global luxury collectors, enterprise partners and institutional stakeholders. His rigorous capital administration and data-driven marketplace scaling strategies successfully positioned the high-growth consumer technology startup to achieve a projected $150-million gross merchandise volume milestone in 2026.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement