Co-Founder & CFO/COO

Bezel Inc.

Co-founder and CFO/COO at Bezel Inc. Chase Pion leads the luxury watch marketplace’s overarching financial strategy, operational logistics and long-term capital discipline frameworks. Leveraging this record of success, he established the enterprise’s original financial architecture by implementing detailed revenue forecasting models, unit economics analyses and real-time margin tracking systems. This expertise extends to cross-functional marketplace optimization sectors where he aligns product engineering and verification operations to enhance resource allocation and elevate gross margins. This leadership trajectory supports Pion’s team-wide governance presence, where he manages structured goal-setting standards and corporate accountability standards for the Los Angeles County-based corporate staff. He sustains this momentum by driving internal financial transparency to cultivate transactional trust among active global luxury collectors, enterprise partners and institutional stakeholders. His rigorous capital administration and data-driven marketplace scaling strategies successfully positioned the high-growth consumer technology startup to achieve a projected $150-million gross merchandise volume milestone in 2026.