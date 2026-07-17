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Christianne F. Kerns

A portrait of Christianne F. Kerns

CEO & Managing Partner
Hahn & Hahn LLP

Transitioning a historic Pasadena law firm into a certified majority Women Owned Business, Christianne F. Kerns is the CEO and managing partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP. Leveraging this record of success, she directs long-term organizational strategy and manages full operations for an enterprise where 85% of personnel identify as diverse. This expertise extends to high-level corporate governance, where Kerns guides corporate boards on complex debt and inorganic growth strategies. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive financial fiduciary footprint, which includes an active seat on the board of trustees for SunAmerica Asset Management, a $50-billion mutual fund complex. She sustains this momentum by driving local civic leadership and providing vital strategic counsel to regional nonprofit organizations. Kerns guides community advocacy through dedicated board seats for the Hastings Foundation. Her philanthropic engagement culminates in serving as the former chairman of the board for Five Acres after achieving 41 years of legal industry excellence.

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