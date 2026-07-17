East West Bank

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of East West Bank Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles directs corporate financial strategy, fiscal risk mitigation and asset liability management frameworks. Leveraging this record of success, he commands macro-level corporate banking treasury functions, financial diligence reviews and long-range capital planning allocations to maximize enterprise shareholder value. This expertise extends to his past executive placement as corporate treasurer for First American and his previous tenure as president of First American Trust. Del Moral-Niles sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 37 years of financial sector experience to steer large-scale commercial banking operations through volatile macroeconomic landscapes. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent regional civic and commercial governance commitments, which include serving on the DePaul University Board of Trustees and chairing the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce. He anchored his elite professional standing over a three-year tenure at the bank after completing a landmark 10-year term as chief financial officer for Associated Banc-Corp.