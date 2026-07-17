Chief Financial Officer

Robert’s Catering Service

Colette Nora Yousefian is the chief financial officer at Robert’s Catering Service where she commands the operational execution of premier events. She manages complex behind-the-scenes event coordination, personnel staffing frameworks and multi-client communication pipelines. This expertise extends to large-scale commercial hospitality environments where she successfully structures operational timelines for major media studios and prominent local production entities throughout Los Angeles County. Yousefian sustains this momentum by driving meaningful civic contributions, intentionally keeping employment opportunities local to systematically reinforce the regional film and entertainment economy. This leadership trajectory supports long-term brand resilience and high-quality logistics while maintaining durable commercial relationships with high-profile business clients across Southern California. She finalizes her nine years of continuous organizational tenure by leading all strategic operational planning and client coordination initiatives to celebrate the firm’s landmark 65th anniversary milestone serving large-scale gatherings of over 2,000 guests across her successful hospitality career.