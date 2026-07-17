Chief Operating Officer

Lagerlof, LLP

Chief Operating Officer of Lagerlof, LLP Corey Castillo directs operational strategy, organizational performance and infrastructure innovation for the Southern California law firm. Leveraging this record of success, he implements interdisciplinary best practices derived from diverse corporate sectors to drive scalable growth and optimize client service delivery. This expertise extends to spearheading comprehensive performance alignment initiatives, talent development programs and internal capability overhauls across the expanding legal services enterprise. This leadership trajectory supports his advanced professional qualifications, utilizing a doctorate in organizational leadership alongside elite certifications in Six Sigma and change management. Castillo sustains this momentum by expanding his regional civic commitments, serving on the boards of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena and the Foundation For Living Beauty. He solidified the firm’s workplace culture over his five-year executive tenure by securing official placement on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of Most Admired Law Firms to Work For.