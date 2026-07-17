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Crystal Mais

A portrait of Crystal Mais

General Counsel
Crazy Maple Studio/Reelshort

Approaching $1 billion in mobile entertainment revenue, Crystal Mais is the general counsel at Crazy Maple Studio/Reelshort. Leveraging this record of success, she constructed the digital enterprise’s inaugural legal department to manage global intellectual property and commercial production operations across the United States, Shenzhen and Beijing. This expertise extends to rapid media licensing sectors, where she engineered the strategic closing of more than 50 book-to-screen adaptation contracts with prominent international authors within a single year. This leadership trajectory supports Mais’ extensive entertainment background spanning top-tier media institutions, including Paramount Pictures and Netflix. She sustains this momentum by providing high-stakes counsel to executive officers to safeguard short-form streaming rights against emerging digital security risks. Her targeted transactional oversight currently commands full legal review for an accelerating production pipeline scaling toward a definitive milestone of 500 active titles.

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