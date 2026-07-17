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Crystal Peterson

A portrait of Crystal Peterson

Bexa, Inc.

Chief Operating Officer

Crystal Peterson is the chief operating officer at Bexa, Inc., where she commands comprehensive clinical operations and workforce monitoring frameworks to scale advanced non-invasive breast cancer screening solutions across the United States. This expertise extends to specialized telemedicine platforms where she previously served as chief operating officer to build Specialists On Call into a transformational national medical network. This leadership trajectory supports Peterson’s corporate mission to address historical diagnostic health equity gaps by providing pain-free and radiation-free clinical alternatives for at-risk populations under 40. She sustains this momentum by employing an all-female clinical examiner staff and utilizing localized mobile backpacks to execute immediate diagnostic readouts inside corporate workspaces. Her unique quality data monitoring architecture has successfully driven the rapid corporate deployment of these personalized exams to achieve a 100% year-over-year operational growth rate while securing a definitive 98 Net Promoter Score across 40,000 patient evaluations.

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