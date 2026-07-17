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Cynthia Mitchell-Heard

A portrait of Cynthia Mitchell-Heard

President & CEO
Los Angeles Urban League

Serving as the first female chief executive in the organization’s historic century-old history, Cynthia Mitchell-Heard is the president and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League. Leveraging this record of success, she guides major strategic expansion across workforce development initiatives and technology training partnerships to connect local residents with high-growth employment sectors. This expertise extends to corporate resource development, where Mitchell-Heard secured critical programmatic funding from prominent enterprise entities like Intuit and Genentech to optimize regional digital equity. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive public policy footprint, which includes orchestrating the landmark State of Black Los Angeles conference to coordinate municipal accountability. She sustains this momentum by driving civic collaboration through active board seats for the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute and the KIS Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease. Her comprehensive civil rights leadership over four consecutive years has successfully accelerated total institutional impact to cap exactly 30 years of dedicated nonprofit sector advocacy.

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