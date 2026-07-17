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Dan Meacham

A portrait of Dan Meacham

VP, Cyber & Content Security
Legendary Entertainment

Named the 2021 SC Media CSO of the Year, Dan Meacham is the vice president, cyber and content security at Legendary Entertainment. Leveraging this record of success, he commands global cyber defense operations to protect premier entertainment intellectual properties, including the Dune movie franchise. This expertise extends to large-scale data infrastructure security, where Meacham utilizes elite training from the United States Secret Service and National Security Agency to counter sophisticated digital threats. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent executive governance footprint, which includes a 10-year board tenure for the Content Delivery & Security Association. He sustains this momentum by delivering high-profile technical keynotes on emerging agentic artificial intelligence risks at the 2026 FutureCon Los Angeles Cybersecurity Conference. Meacham’s extensive regional collaboration as the founding co-chair of the Evanta Southern California CISO Executive Summit caps an exceptional digital infrastructure tenure spanning 32 years of dedicated corporate security excellence.

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