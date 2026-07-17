Advertisement

Daniel Ceniceros

A portrait of Daniel Ceniceros

Founder & CEO
Connect Media

Leveraging this record of success, he developed comprehensive marketing and public relations programs for the largest global real estate owners, developers and brokerage firms. This expertise extends to commanding an award-winning full-service creative agency and a multi-division news operation staffed by a powerhouse roster of 60 media professionals. Ceniceros sustains this momentum by utilizing 31 years of sector experience to capture consecutive placements on the Financial Times’ list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent industry governance roles, serving as the 2026 president of the Real Estate Association of Latinx Professionals and maintaining active alignment with the Latino Business Action Network. He engineered an aggressive enterprise expansion strategy during his 12-year executive tenure by executing the landmark 2026 acquisition of Networld Media to command the restaurant, retail and banking verticals.

More from Business

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Law

Building the Legal Framework for LA28

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

Hydroponics Takes Root in Southern California

Human hand reaching out for android hand

Human Resources

Driving AI Adoption: Upskilling Strategies That Reduce Employee Resistance

Arthur Lih in the "Hall of Saves" – each photo represents a life saved with anti-choking device Life Vac.

Healthcare & Science

From Garage Prototype to 6,000 Saves: How Entrepreneur Arthur Lih Built LifeVac

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

The Latest Deals

Advertisement