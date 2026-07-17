Daniel Ceniceros

Founder & CEO

Connect Media

Leveraging this record of success, he developed comprehensive marketing and public relations programs for the largest global real estate owners, developers and brokerage firms. This expertise extends to commanding an award-winning full-service creative agency and a multi-division news operation staffed by a powerhouse roster of 60 media professionals. Ceniceros sustains this momentum by utilizing 31 years of sector experience to capture consecutive placements on the Financial Times’ list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent industry governance roles, serving as the 2026 president of the Real Estate Association of Latinx Professionals and maintaining active alignment with the Latino Business Action Network. He engineered an aggressive enterprise expansion strategy during his 12-year executive tenure by executing the landmark 2026 acquisition of Networld Media to command the restaurant, retail and banking verticals.