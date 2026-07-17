Daniel Winer

CEO & Co-Founder

HexClad

Daniel “Danny” Winer co-founded and now leads HexClad as chief executive officer – the Los Angeles-based kitchenware company that has helped reshape one of the most traditional categories in the home.

With 20 years of industry experience, Winer built HexClad around a simple but powerful premise: that cookware could genuinely outperform what already existed. Under his leadership, the company pioneered patented hybrid cookware combining stainless steel durability with nonstick convenience through a distinctive hexagonal design – introducing a new standard of performance that quickly gained traction among both professional chefs and home cooks. Rather than competing through price or marketing alone, Winer focused on engineering, design and real-world performance, an approach that has allowed HexClad to scale rapidly while earning strong loyalty from consumers and culinary professionals alike. What began as a direct-to-consumer startup has since grown into a global kitchenware brand spanning cookware, knives, cutting boards, kitchen tools and accessories used in kitchens around the world.

A defining moment in HexClad’s growth came through Winer’s partnership with Gordon Ramsay, who became both a brand partner and equity stakeholder, helping establish HexClad’s credibility in professional kitchens while introducing the brand to a wider global audience. The collaboration deepened in July 2024 when Studio Ramsay, backed by FOX Entertainment, made a $100-million strategic investment in HexClad, accelerating the company’s global visibility and expansion. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing brands in America from 2023 to 2025, HexClad has expanded into markets, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the EU, Mexico, Japan and China, with the UAE on the horizon. The brand has also developed partnerships across sports and entertainment, including an official partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, reflecting Winer’s broader strategy of aligning HexClad with high-performance culture.

Beyond business growth, Winer has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Los Angeles community. Following the devastating 2025 fires, HexClad donated over 12,000 pans and tools to displaced residents. In January 2026, HexClad hosted a major fundraising event at Riviera Country Club bringing together chefs representing 20 Michelin stars to raise more than $1 million for wildfire relief and rebuilding efforts across the region.

Winer holds a degree from New York University.