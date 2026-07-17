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Danny Abir

A portrait of Danny Abir

Founding & Managing Partner
ACTS Law

Founding and Managing Partner at ACTS Law Danny Abir leads a premier plaintiff litigation firm in California. Leveraging this record of success, he guided the enterprise through substantial expansion to encompass more than 100 legal professionals across four regional offices. This expertise extends to combating corporate encroachment on the plaintiff bar and directly lobbying to prevent private corporations from interfering with legal practices. Abir sustains this momentum by utilizing 30 years of industry experience to secure celebrated client victories across a decade of firm leadership. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent governance positions within the Consumer Attorneys of California and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. He focuses his advocacy on protecting marginalized groups, driving landmark civil rights litigation to ensure systemic institutional accountability. Ultimately, Abir cemented his industry impact by serving on the legal team that negotiated a historic $4-billion settlement against Los Angeles County.

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