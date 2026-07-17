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David Eisler

A portrait of David Eisler

NEOGOV

Chief Legal Officer

In-House Counsel: Small-Midsize Company

David Eisler is the chief legal officer at NEOGOV, where he directs corporate legal strategy, data privacy protocols and commercial software licensing. Leveraging this record of success, he managed the high-profile transaction frameworks required to execute the successful corporate sale of the enterprise from Warburg Pincus and Carlyle to EQT. This expertise extends to guiding the platform’s strategic technological shift toward artificial intelligence across more than 25 human capital management and public safety digital products. Eisler sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of legal experience advising private equity, venture-backed growth funds and publicly traded technology companies to maximize institutional assets under management. This leadership trajectory supports his professional knowledge-sharing advocacy, driving executive mentorship pipelines as a founding member of the premier TechGC general counsel community. He reinforced his information privacy compliance over a four-year corporate tenure by successfully deploying cloud-based assets that now service more than 13,000 government and education organizations nationwide.

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