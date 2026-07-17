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David Gasparyan

A portrait of David Gasparyan

President
Phonexa

Founder and president of Phonexa, David Gasparyan engineers integrated cloud platforms and inbound lead optimization software for premier consumer services industries. Leveraging this record of success, he expanded corporate headquarters across Glendale, the United Kingdom and Ukraine to command a global workforce of 130 corporate professionals. This expertise extends to preserving full operational employment and scaling his proprietary digital suite with four new software products during severe macroeconomic disruptions. Gasparyan sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of technology entrepreneurship experience to drive consistent corporate scaling and position his enterprise as a market leader. This leadership trajectory supports his regional economic development initiatives, acting as a primary driver for Glendale Tech Week to establish the city as a prominent technological powerhouse. He expands his civic impact through the Phonexa Cares program to finance global humanitarian relief and support local California wildfire victims.

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