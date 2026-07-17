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David J. Katz

A portrait of David J Katz

EVP & Chief Legal Officer
Radnet, Inc.

David J. Katz is the executive vice president and chief legal officer at RadNet, Inc. Leveraging this record of success, he directs international legal operations and serves as the United Kingdom executive sponsor for the largest network of outpatient radiology centers. This expertise extends to corporate mergers and acquisitions, where Katz orchestrated nearly 85 transaction agreements while expanding the company’s internal legal department into a multinational 14-member division. This leadership trajectory supports his governance footprint across global corporate subsidiaries, including entity boards in the Netherlands, India and Australia. He sustains this momentum by providing high-stakes counsel to executive leaders as enterprise market capitalization expands across advanced artificial intelligence initiatives. He balances these duties with civic leadership as a 35-year volunteer reserve deputy and Malibu Search and Rescue Team leader. Katz’s dedicated service culminated in earning two prestigious Medal of Valor decorations from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after completing over 10,000 volunteer hours.

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