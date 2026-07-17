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Dawn Haghighi

A portrait of Dawn Haghighi

General Counsel
Murcor, Inc.

Dawn Haghighi is the general counsel at Murcor, Inc. Leveraging this record of success, she serves as a primary strategic advisor to the chief executive officer while directing all enterprise risk management, privacy compliance and artificial intelligence governance frameworks. This expertise extends to her global board leadership at Elevate, where she chairs the risk committee and oversaw the successful integration of 12 corporate acquisitions across five continents. Haghighi sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 25 years of cross-functional industry experience to manage complex multijurisdictional compliance and stand up scalable operational systems. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive public policy advocacy, which includes testifying before the California Judiciary Committee in support of Senate Bill 826 to advance board gender diversity. She expands her global civic impact by serving as the global co-chair of 50/50 Women on Boards. Haghighi engineered a highly resilient corporate risk mitigation structure during her 14.5-year tenure by establishing three dedicated internal compliance committees.

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