Founder & CEO

The Arts & Learning Conservatory

Debora Wondercheck is the founder and CEO at The Arts & Learning Conservatory where she commands the award-winning performing arts nonprofit to deliver comprehensive musical theater, instrumental music and technical arts training programs. This expertise extends to advanced workforce development where she introduced the Career Pathways Program to transition creative student interests into professional live-event production skills. Wondercheck sustains this momentum by driving local civic leadership and cultural advocacy, serving as a reappointed arts commissioner for the City of Costa Mesa alongside active board service for Culture OC and Vanguard University of Southern California. This leadership trajectory supports equitable education models through strategic partnerships with the Pacific Symphony to celebrate diverse African American musical heritage across Southern California. She finalizes her 22 years of organizational oversight by deploying a specialized 12-week immersive technical theater curriculum across a regional network encompassing more than 50 schools.