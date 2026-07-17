The Aerospace Corporation

VP, Chief Technology Officer

Chief Information or Technology Officer

Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at The Aerospace Corporation Dr. Debra L. Emmons leads the organization’s overarching technology strategy and advanced space mission portfolios. Leveraging this record of success, she manages a $60-million internal research and development budget while commanding four distinct technical offices to support national security operations. This expertise extends to spearheading the unclassified multi-player simulation environment Spoon Bender to accelerate commercial artificial intelligence deployment within realistic mission scenarios. Emmons sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 30 years of specialized industry experience to orchestrate the non-exclusive horizontal technology licensing of revolutionary flat-satellite architectures across Southern California. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive corporate and academic advisory commitments, which include holding prominent governance seats with the Aviation Week Advisory Board and the California State University Autonomy Research Center. She finalized an unprecedented technical milestone over her 22-year tenure by successfully launching four autonomous DiskSat spacecraft in December 2025 to demonstrate very low Earth orbit formation flying.